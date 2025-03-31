Fugitive On The Run In Cook County Following Removing Electronic Monitor: Sheriff

A 29-year-old fugitive is on the run in Cook County after removing his electronic monitoring device, according to authorities.

Fugitive on the Run

Enrique Villegas was placed under electronic monitoring in December 2024 after being charged with aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, domestic battery, and aggravated flight, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, he attacked a victim with a pistol before fleeing police.

Villegas was apprehended not long after the incident occurred. Further information about the incident has not been given.

According to authorities, he left his home on December 18 and removed his GPS monitoring device from the 6300 block of South Maplewood Avenue.

What you can do: Villegas is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

He has multiple Cook County arrest warrants and was last seen in the 6100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

We ask anyone with more information about his whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4700.

