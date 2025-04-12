Freeze Warning Will Be In Effect Over Ohio, Indiana, And Illinois This Weekend

A freeze warning has been issued for numerous regions in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, with temperatures forecast to drop as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit overnight and Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts that the freeze will affect east-central and southeast Indiana, northeast and northern Kentucky, and central and southwest Ohio. In Ohio, the alert will be in place from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. The alert will also be in effect in Illinois from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Subfreezing temperatures might reach 28°F in Ohio and 30°F to 32°F in sections of Illinois. Cold temperatures can harm fragile vegetation like crops, flowers, and other plants. Additionally, exposed exterior plumbing systems may suffer damage as a result of the freeze.

We ask residents in impacted areas to cover or bring indoors fragile plants to prevent frost damage. To keep above-ground pipes from freezing, homeowners should drain their outdoor sprinkler systems and cover them.

Forecasters predict that the freeze will end by mid-morning on Saturday, but residents should be ready for the cold weather.

