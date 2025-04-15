Four Suspects, Including 2 Juveniles, Robbed Woman Saturday Night

A woman was getting out of her car after parking in St. Louis just after 9 p.m. Saturday when four individuals approached her, one of whom had a rifle, she told police.

According to a written statement released Sunday morning by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect with the rifle requested the woman’s keys, to which she consented.

The criminals failed to start the automobile and fled, according to police.

“Parents and adults need to really look into these video games because they are glorifying crime,” Precious Jones, founder of Breaking Generational Poverty, said. “They’re glorifying carjackings, robbing and they use the same vehicles. They don’t use the name of the vehicle but the vehicle looks just like the vehicle that we drive. It’s really horrible along with social media but video games.”

The armed robbery occurred on the 1700 block of South Tucker Boulevard. That locates the crime in St. Louis’ Lasalle Park area.

“Moments later, officers located two males matching the description of the suspects,” the SLMPD statement said. “After a short foot pursuit, officers took both males into custody, both being juveniles.”

According to authorities, one of the youngsters apprehended following the foot chase had the victim’s keys.

Neighbors did not want to be photographed but said it was the first time they had seen anything like the police presence along Lafayette Avenue.

“It’s scary for adults because, again, it’s property, but it’s our lives that are at stake,” Jones said. “We have to think really quickly. I don’t think any adult wants to harm a kid, but you’re scared when you have a gun pointed in your face because you don’t know what these kids are going to do.”

On Thursday, St. Louis police were looking for two suspects who had gone on a Metro East carjacking spree. A woman sat inside her gray Hyundai Santa Fe, telling 5 On Your Side that she turned over her keys at gunpoint in her Cahokia Heights driveway.

“Now you have a mom and a dad or a grandparent whomever is raising the kid, you have them having to deal with legal fees,” Jones said. “Then seeing, what are we going to do now. Not knowing what’s coming ahead. It’s very impactful. It hurts everybody who is involved.”

The investigation was ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information to call a District 3 investigator at 314-444-2500. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and is interested in a potential financial reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Breaking Generational Poverty will present a “Safer Summer Streets Presentation” in Jefferson City on April 22 to spark additional discussion and planning for reducing teen crime.

