Fort Worth Drug Dealer Sentenced To 48 Years In Jail

Keith Barnett Sr., 45, has been sentenced to 48 years in prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of possession of a controlled substance of 4-200 grams with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On November 1, 2023, Fort Worth Police Narcotics Officers executed a search warrant at an east Fort Worth residence where Barnett was selling drugs. During the investigation, authorities discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and two guns.

Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Bruner and Matthew Hinojosa prosecuted the case, with DA Investigator Sean Wheetley helping.

