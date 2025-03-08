Former Nebraska Sheriff Sentenced for Stolen Guns

A former Nebraska sheriff was sentenced to jail time and four years of probation after four weapons from his department went missing.

Clinton J. Smith, 43, was sentenced Thursday in Dundy County District Court on a reduced charge of attempted possession of a stolen firearm, a class 3A felony. A second theft accusation ranging from $500 to $1,500 was earlier dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Smith was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 48 months on probation. The first 45 days of the sentence were to be spent immediately, with the remaining due after his probation term, though the sentencing order noted that the probation office might waive that term if Smith successfully completed his probation.

He was also required to pay $474.75 in reparation.

A recall election was held in 2023, and voters overwhelmingly removed Smith as sheriff. He had to turn in all of his equipment and weaponry at that time.

According to an affidavit filed in District Court to seek a search warrant, an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol indicated that the next Dundy County Sheriff discovered four of the department’s Glock pistols missing from the weapons storage room.

The sheriff inquired about the missing firearms, but Smith denied knowing their location.

The Nebraska State Patrol later discovered one of the four guns inside the former sheriff’s residence in Benkelman.

Smith faced charges for unlawfully taking and possessing a stolen handgun.

