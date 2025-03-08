Former Lone Star School Teacher Charged With Stealing Approximately $30,000 Worth Of Funds

A former Lone Star School teacher has been charged with embezzling approximately $30,000 from fundraising accounts intended for school events and a teacher with cancer.

According to an arrest document, Sapulpa Police investigated a fraud claim at the school in November. School officials said that Myra Flores-Harmon, a teacher, embezzled money from their Booster Club account over several years using fraudulent checks.

The affidavit states that school administrators found irregularities in the account when Harmon, the account treasurer, stated a balance of more than $7,500 when it was really $44.54. She allegedly used the account to issue about 35 checks to her husband for personal needs.

Along with checks to her husband, Harmon allegedly used personal PayPal accounts to spend the account’s funds, with 10 checks totaling $5,723 made out to ‘cash’ between May 2020 and October 2024.

According to the affidavit, Harmon also misappropriated funds earmarked for a teacher’s cancer treatment.

Harmon allegedly embezzled around $28,175.03 from the school, its Booster Club account, and the teacher.

Harmon was charged with felony embezzlement and misdemeanor improper use of a credit card. On Wednesday, the Creek County Jail booked her, but she has since bailed out.

In a letter to parents, Lone Star School authorities stated that Harmon was fired and law enforcement was alerted when irregularities were uncovered.

Reference Article