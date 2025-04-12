Former Inmate Accused Of Attempting To Smuggle Knives, Drugs, Tobacco, And Clothing Into Alabama Prison

A Birmingham man has been charged with various offenses after investigators say he attempted to bring contraband, including blades and drugs, into an Alabama state prison.

Terrence Cortez Whatley, 31, was arrested this week after being spotted outside Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to Alabama Department of Corrections investigators.

They tracked down the suspect, who authorities identified as a former ADOC inmate.

The team discovered a pink duffel bag and a clear garbage bag with 20 parcels wrapped in black, green, and brown tape.

Authorities stated the parcels contained eight knives, 33 cell phones, 534 grams of methamphetamines, 140 grams of fentanyl, 952 grams of marijuana, 106 grams of Flakka, 26 grams of sprayed paper, 18 grams of tablets, various charges, tobacco, shoes, and clothing.

Whatley has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Flakka; first-degree promoting prison contraband; possession of marijuana; and possession of a prohibited narcotic.

Whatley is being incarcerated at the Barbour County Jail.

According to court documents, he pleaded guilty to robbery in Jefferson County in 2015. He received a 15-year sentence with two years to serve.

