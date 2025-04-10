Former Aberdeen Mayor Apprehended For Illegal Item Sale In Starkville

The former Aberdeen mayor and business owner has been accused of selling illegal items in his Starkville store.

Maurice Howard has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Starkville police said it was tied to his business, The Gas Station, on Highway 12.

According to an SPD representative, the arrest warrant stemmed from the selling of narcotics.

Howard was detained for a similar act and investigated in Aberdeen in December 2023.

He has been in and out of trouble since 2021, when he pleaded guilty to embezzlement while serving as mayor.

