Florida woman detained after heated showdown at Raising Cane’s

A Florida woman was detained following a fast-food scandal over missing dipping sauce, which was not caused by a foreigner. McKenzie Keeling, 31, reportedly lost her cool after her Raising Cane’s mobile order fell short—specifically, eight packets of their favorite sauce.

According to the Largo Police Department, Keeling placed her order but soon noticed that her delicious sides were missing. Instead of dismissing the situation, she resolved to take action.

According to Local 10 News, Keeling called the restaurant on Sunday night and stated that she intended to return for her missing sauce.

When she arrived, the restaurant manager welcomed her and offered assistance. Keeling was dissatisfied with the sauce she had requested. She then asked for extra sauce, free of charge, alleging that the missing packets had wasted her time and gas.

The manager, however, kindly denied the request.

That’s when the situation changed.

According to the report, Keeling sought the manager’s identity, but the management chose not to provide it. This refusal seemed to initiate a chain reaction. Witnesses said that Keeling became increasingly aggressive, ranting and causing a commotion that put both workers and customers on edge.

The situation rapidly became more serious. In a frenzied moment, Keeling allegedly lashed out, hitting the manager in the thigh.

According to the police complaint, she then tried to take the manager’s lanyard, which contained her employee ID and keys. Surveillance cameras captured this act of aggression, leaving little doubt about what occurred.

Police allegedly showed up at the scene after learning about the disturbance. The manager’s testimony received support from other employees, leading to Keeling’s swift arrest. She faces significant charges, including strong-arm robbery, which sounds more appropriate for a heist film than a fast-food establishment.

Keeling was freed on $2,500 bond after being held in detention for some time.

It appears that the desire for additional sauce has taken an unexpected turn. Perhaps next time, she will consider her options carefully before allowing her cravings to cause chaos.

