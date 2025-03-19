Florida Uber Driver Arrested For Human Trafficking In Sting Operation

Undercover investigators from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) apprehended a man who was employed as an Uber driver in Florida for engaging in human trafficking. This operation resulted in the successful rescue of a victim.

In a press release dated March 13, 2025, it was revealed that HCSO detectives, as part of their undercover operation in 2024, discovered alarming indications of human trafficking by 45-year-old Rico Gardner. The investigation uncovered troubling specifics, such as Gardner coercing the victim into participating in commercial sexual activities, exerting control over all her earnings, restricting her access to food and rest, and employing physical violence to instill fear and maintain dominance.

Gardner not only worked as an Uber driver but also assisted the victim in engaging in illegal activities. He would post escort ads, communicate with potential clients, and drive them to their meetings. Gardner would then wait close by until the appointments were over.

During the undercover operation in November 2024, Gardner faced arrest on charges of Transporting for Prostitution and Deriving Support from the Proceeds of Prostitution. Subsequently, on March 12, 2025, he was arrested again and confronted with additional charges of Coercing for Commercial Sex Act by Human Trafficking and Forcing Another to Become a Prostitute.

Sheriff Chad Chronister praised the victim for her incredible courage in speaking out. He emphasized that no one should have to endure the fear that this individual inflicted upon her. Her bravery not only freed herself but also inspires hope for others who might be silently experiencing similar struggles.

Detectives discovered that the victim had been trafficked for about a year and a half, from April 10, 2024, to November 2024. HCSO reported that the non-profit organization, Selah Freedom, has been helping to provide services to support the victim in their journey to recovery.

The HCSO arrest records indicate that Gardner is still in custody at the Falkenburg Road Jail under inmate SOID 00444432, with a $5,000 bond set for a future trial. The investigation is currently active and ongoing, with the HCSO planning to provide further updates on the case through their Public Affairs Office.

If you have any information regarding suspected human trafficking or require help to escape a trafficking situation, please reach out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office promptly at 813-247-8200.

