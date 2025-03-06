Florida Man Convicted For Using Telegram To Carry Out Bank Fraud Scheme Targeting Businesses In Alabama

U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced on Wednesday that a Florida man was punished for his role in a Telegram-based bank fraud operation that targeted Alabama businesses.

Gabriel Odiot, 21, of Kissimmee, Florida, has been sentenced to 60 months in jail and ordered to forfeit $84,000. In December, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

According to the plea agreement and other court records from August 2022 to March 2023, Odiot was the administrator of “RICH OFF PLAYS,” a Telegram channel dedicated to the negotiation of counterfeit checks. He used the channel to recruit mail carriers, promote the services of bank insiders, and work with others to conduct bank fraud.

Reference Article