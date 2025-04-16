Florida Investigation Leads To The Detained Of Accused Elderly Pop-up Scammer In N.Y.

A man accused of hiding behind his computer to operate a profitable internet pop-up scam targeting senior locals has been arrested following a multi-state investigation, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

Weikai Zhang, 43, was caught in New York after considerable detective work by Martin County Sheriff’s criminal investigations detectives working with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Authorities claim Zhang is a member of a broader national criminal organization that preys on elders by deploying fraudulent online pop-ups to defraud them of their life savings.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zhang fled Florida for New York in an attempt to avoid detention after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from a senior resident in Martin County. Investigators think that while working in Florida, Zhang coordinated thefts totaling around $613,000 from many victims, including the Palm City resident.

The scam often involves phony security warnings or technical assistance messages appearing on victims’ computers, leading them to believe their device has been compromised and convincing them to pay for needless services or enable criminals remote access.

“He never wanted you to see his face, so he hid behind a keyboard,” the Sheriff’s Office stated, emphasizing the deceptive nature of the crime. “Through exceptional detective work, we located him.”

Zhang is no longer concealed behind a computer screen.

He has been arrested and is facing significant accusations in Florida, including organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of a person 65 or older, and conspiracy to commit grand theft. His bond is set at $700,000.

Authorities warn the public, particularly seniors and their families, to be aware of unsolicited pop-up messages on computers requesting payment or remote access.

If you come across such a hoax, do not click on the links, call the numbers listed, or supply any personal information. Report any suspicious behavior to your local law enforcement or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

