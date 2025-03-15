Florida Felon CAUGHT in Border BUST—Officers Seize Illegal Gun During Takedown!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a 34-year-old Florida man on March 11 after finding him in possession of a firearm at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo, New York. The incident involved a local delivery driver with a prior criminal conviction, which prevents him from having firearms.

The arrest took place when the man, a US citizen driving a commercial truck, mistakenly crossed into Canada. Canadian officials denied him admission, forcing him to return to the United States.

When he re-entered, he alerted CBP authorities that he was carrying a handgun, which prompted more investigation.

Secondary Examination Uncovers Pistol

CBP officers escorted the man for a secondary examination at the Peace Bridge. There, they discovered one Amadeo Rossi. He was carrying a .38-caliber pistol and five rounds of ammunition.

As a convicted felon, the individual was not permitted to possess firearms under US law, making his acts a criminal violation.

CBP Hands Suspect Over to Local Police

Following the discovery, authorities detained the Florida resident and processed him at the border facility.

Afterward, both the individual and the seized firearm were handed over to the Buffalo Police Department. He is now facing a felony charge for criminal possession of a weapon.

Border Security Efforts Praised

Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone praised the officers’ actions, recognizing their everyday commitment to border protection. He stressed that the arrest demonstrates CBP’s close partnership with law enforcement to protect community safety.

The case is still being investigated by local authorities as the suspect awaits further judicial actions.

