Fire Weather Emergency: Red Flag Conditions Hit Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, and West Virginia Until 7 p.m

Today, strong winds and low humidity are causing dangerous fire conditions over the Mid-Atlantic.

According to the National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington, a Red Flag Warning is in force for Northern Virginia, Central Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Eastern West Virginia until 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Forecasters warn that any fires that start will spread quickly owing to northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph (ca. 32 km/h), with gusts up to 35 mph (ca. 56 km/h) and humidity levels as low as 15%.

The alert includes densely populated locations, including Fairfax, Arlington, Montgomery, Baltimore, and Berkeley County, where fuel moisture levels have dropped below 10%, increasing the risk of ignition. Outdoor burning is severely forbidden, and homeowners are advised to avoid any acts that could cause a fire.

These conditions, while not uncommon in early spring, pose an increased fire risk for the region. Typically, fire hazard in the Mid-Atlantic region increases during dry, windy days before foliage blooms.

During this advisory, officials recommend locking outdoor equipment, disposing of cigarettes properly, and refraining from using grills or fire pits.

