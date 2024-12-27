Federal Authorities Seize Counterfeit Jewelry and Watches Valued at $18 Million

During this festive season, counterfeit goods are on the rise. The vigilant officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Louisville have successfully intercepted and safeguarded customers from potential rip-offs. Their recent efforts resulted in the seizure of fake designer jewelry and watches, with an estimated value exceeding $18 million.

On December 17 and 18, two shipments originating from Hong Kong and China arrived in the United States. These shipments were headed to residences in Arizona, Virginia, Florida, and New York. It was during this time that authorities discovered a collection of counterfeit designer watches, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. In total, 962 pieces of these counterfeit items were seized by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency. The CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, which consist of trade experts, played a crucial role in identifying these knock-offs.

During the examination of the shipments to assess the admissibility of the goods, CBP officers made a startling discovery. Within the packages, they uncovered a total of 459 bracelets, proudly displaying the logos of esteemed brands such as Cartier, Chanel, Fendi, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Van Cleef and Arpels. Additionally, they found 43 pairs of earrings adorned with the unmistakable Van Cleef and Arpels and Cartier logos, along with 20 necklaces proudly showcasing the Van Cleef and Arpels branding. To add to this astonishing find, the officers also stumbled upon 440 watches, each bearing the iconic Rolex logo. However, upon closer inspection, it became apparent that none of these items were genuine.

The watches, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, had they been genuine, would have had a collective manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $18.81 million. However, they were confiscated for violating the designers’ trademark rights.

LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations at the Chicago Field Office, emphasized the detrimental impact of counterfeit items on consumers and legitimate businesses. She expressed the commitment of their officers to diligently safeguarding the economy and American consumers. Sutton-Burke urged individuals to prioritize the protection of their families by purchasing authentic consumer products from trusted retailers.

Counterfeit goods provide criminals with an additional source of income and a means to launder money, as stated by the CBP. The proceeds from the sale of counterfeit products can be used to fund the production of more fake goods or other illegal activities. This lucrative business thrives due to the ongoing demand for inexpensive products and the low costs of production.\

