FCSO arrested an Alabama murder suspect after traffic stop

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has reported the arrest of an Alabama murder suspect following a traffic stop.

On April 7, a Fauquier County deputy noticed a car on Interstate 66 passing another vehicle on the right shoulder.

The deputy was able to apprehend the culprit, who repeatedly denied being identified and misspelled names when questioned.

Following additional research, the deputy discovered his true identity and history.

Ladarrious Brown was not only found driving while suspended, but he was also wanted out of Alabama.

The underlying allegations of murder and assault led to the revocation of bail for Brown, 24.

The FCSO has taken Brown into custody and obtained an extradition warrant for his return to Alabama.

