FBI task force apprehends 39, including MS-13 gang members

The Virginia Homeland Security Task Force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken action by apprehending 39 individuals, including members affiliated with the notorious MS-13 gang. This statewide operation was carried out with the aim of combatting violent crime and addressing immigration violations.

The arrests come in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 47, which instructs the Virginia State Police and the Department of Corrections to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in supporting federal immigration enforcement initiatives.

As reported earlier by The Center Square, the executive order broadens the involvement of state law enforcement in immigration enforcement.

On February 27, law enforcement agencies apprehended David Alejandro Orellana-Aleman, an alleged high-ranking leader of MS-13, in Hyattsville, Maryland. This arrest comes as part of their responsibility to enforce immigration control.

Orella-Aleman, a Salvadoran national, is believed to be responsible for supervising gang operations in the United States, Mexico, and Europe.

“The arrest of David Alejandro Orellana-Aleman deals a major blow to the leadership and organization of the MS-13 terrorist group,” stated Matthew Elliston, acting Field Office Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Elliston emphasized the strong collaboration between ICE and the FBI, stating that the recent arrest is a testament to their effective partnership. He stressed their commitment to ensuring public safety by apprehending and deporting illegal alien offenders from local communities.

Law enforcement officials in Maryland have also observed a rise in gang-related arrests. They are particularly focused on addressing the connection between Virginia and Maryland in their efforts to combat MS-13.

Law enforcement agencies have been monitoring MS-13’s activities in Virginia and Maryland for several decades, dating back to the early 2000s.

The gang, notorious for committing violent crimes such as murder, drug trafficking, and extortion, has strategically established Northern Virginia and the D.C. suburbs as crucial centers for both recruiting new members and carrying out their operations.

