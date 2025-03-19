Evansville Woman Sentenced For Embezzling More Than $2.5 Million From Employer And Concealing It Through Tax Fraud

An Evansville woman received a five-year federal prison sentence after admitting to wire fraud, failure to file tax returns, and submitting false tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has stated that Marci Doty, 47, has been directed to reimburse over $2,517,343.05 million in restitution as well.

Court documents reveal that Doty worked as an Operations Manager for a property management business in Evansville.

Between May 2017 and June 2022, officials claim that Doty engaged in a five-year wire fraud scheme, where she allegedly took around $1,803,466.38 from her employer through unauthorized checks and wire transfers.

According to court records, Doty carried out 99 unauthorized transfers and wrote 279 unauthorized checks to herself.

She transferred the funds from her employer’s bank accounts to her personal bank accounts.

The attorney’s office claims that Doty tried to hide the unauthorized checks by entering fake information into the business accounting software. She falsely recorded that the checks were issued to her employer rather than to herself.

Doty also neglected to report the income on her taxes.

Authorities claim she used the stolen money to purchase a 25% share of the business, bringing the total amount stolen to over $2.5 million.

After serving a 5-year federal prison sentence, Doty will then be under supervised release for 3 years.

