An Arizona man is facing charges related to the death of his employer in Crestwood, Illinois, which occurred earlier this month.

At 4 p.m. on March 5, the CPD and firefighters rushed to the ATG Truckload facilities at 13835 S. Kostner in Crestwood to tackle a structure fire.

Authorities found the body of a man on the second floor of the building after extinguishing the fire in the midst of thick smoke.

The authorities confirmed that the body belonged to Koletski, who was the CEO of ATG Truckload.

Investigators initiated investigations into the deaths and arson incidents, which they attributed to Suclea, an employee of Koletski.

Police tracked down Suclea to a truck stop in Holland, Michigan, where he was apprehended by the Holland Police Department in the early hours of March 6.

Suclea arrived in Illinois on March 14 after being extradited from Michigan.

