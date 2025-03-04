Elderly Man Shot By Impatient Driver At Red Light In North St. Louis

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back by a car behind him at a red light.

According to SLMPD, the incident occurred at North Kingshighway and Thekla at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 72-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his lower back. The man informed police that he was waiting at a red light when a car behind him started blaring its horn.

Afterwards, he heard gunshots and immediately felt a sharp pain in his back.

EMS quickly arrived at the scene and promptly transported the 72-year-old individual to a nearby hospital. Upon arrival, the patient’s condition was deemed critical, but he is now in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to potentially receive a cash reward for your tip.

