Ebony Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In South L.A.

Authorities have issued an Ebony Alert for a young girl who has not been seen in days.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s missing person bulletin, 14-year-old Ty’jhaya Richmond was last seen around 88th Street and Budlong Avenue in South Los Angeles just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The CHP was notified on Tuesday, according to the posting.

She is thought to be driving a black 2016 Honda Civic with California license plate 8JZB656.

Richmond is characterized as 5’8″ tall and weighing 100 pounds. According to officials, she has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink pajama pants.

The Los Angeles Police Department also issued an Ebony Alert for Richmond, which contained an additional photo.

“Her family is concerned about her well-being,” the LAPD stated.

Anyone with information on Ty’Jhaya Richmond’s location can contact Hollenbeck Detective Rider at 323-342-4191.

During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247, and anyone preferring to remain anonymous should contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

If you see her, call 911.

