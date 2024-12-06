Drunk Driver Who Killed A Bride In A Wreck On Her Wedding Night Learns Her Fate

South Carolina newlywed Samantha Miller was struck and killed in a drunk driving accident on her wedding night last year. The woman behind the wheel, who authorities say was going more than double the speed limit, has been sentenced.

At 10 p.m. on the night Miller and Hutchinson got married, Miller, 34, and her husband, Aric Hutchinson, were riding in a golf cart near a Folly Beach road in South Carolina with two other individuals when Jamie Lee Komoroski collided with the cart’s rear using her rental car.

Miller died in the crash, while Hutchinson and the others sustained critical injuries, according to the Associated Press. Miller and the other guests collided as they were leaving the wedding reception site.

USA Today reports that a field sobriety test refusal led to Komoroski’s arrest at the age of 25. While in prison, a blood test revealed her blood alcohol level to be more than three times the legal limit for driving.

ABC News 4 reports that a responding officer placed Komoroski on suicide watch at a Charleston County jail after she expressed her desire to die.

Miller’s widowed husband, Hutchinson, recounted the horrific night during Komoroski’s sentence hearing. “On the golf cart, she told me she didn’t want the night to end,” according to Hutchinson, “and I kissed her on the forehead, and then the next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital.”

Komoroski had apparently been drinking all day, and according to court documents, Hutchinson and Miller’s family received a $863,000 settlement from the places that overserved her, Komoroski’s car insurance, and the car rental firm.

Komoroski pleaded guilty

Following the crash, Komoroski pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, felony DUI causing death, and two charges of felony DUI causing grievous bodily harm. The Charleston court sentenced her to 25 years in jail for felony DUI, 10 years for reckless homicide, and 15 years for criminal DUI causing bodily harm on Monday. She will serve each sentence concurrently, taking into account the time she spent awaiting trial.

Komoroski admitted to the court and Miller’s family that she chose to drink and drive on the night of the accident, that she was an alcoholic at the time, and apologized for her “inconsiderate and thoughtless actions.”

She added, “Unfortunately, it took this incredible tragedy and terrible incident to wake me up to the extent of my addiction. I take full responsibility for my actions. Hopefully, one day, you will be able to forgive me, but I know forgiveness must be earned.”

Miller’s mother, Lisa Miller, also told the court, “We have been sentenced to a lifetime of pain. She was a light, she was loved, she was amazing and always will be. She will always be my child.”

Hutchinson stated after Komoroski’s sentencing that he believed the punishment was appropriate for the offense.

“I do think she’s sorry,” he added, referring to Komoroski. “However, that doesn’t change the fact that Sam’s not here, my wife’s not here, the family we planned, all of our injuries. So that’ll take some time for sure.”

After Miller died, her family said, “[Samantha] wanted to make sure that everybody was taken care of. She doesn’t ever want anybody to be sad or mad. Sam doesn’t want this to destroy our lives. We know that.”

