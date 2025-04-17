Drug Bust Landed Columbus Rapper In Prison

A Columbus rapper was jailed following a drug bust.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Art Davis, 26, on Tuesday, April 15.

He allegedly supplied substances like methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl across Columbus.

Undercover narcotics agents set up a drug deal and nabbed him at a Columbus motel, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis allegedly utilized a property on Maple Street in Columbus as a distribution center.

The lyrics of his rap song “Hood Pharmacy” made particular reference to Maple Street and his alleged drug activity, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the raid, agents arrested Terrica Hendricks, 27, on suspicion of cocaine trafficking.

During a search of the Maple Street home, they arrested Jermaine Hendricks, 21; Keyante Summerville, 36; and Talesha Hendricks, 42, on suspicion of marijuana possession.

