Driver Accused Of Dealing In Various Drugs

A recent traffic stop in Michigan City resulted in the arrest of the driver on drug dealing allegations.

Authorities stated they seized substantial amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Joshua Bracken, 40, was pulled over last week after an officer at Franklin St. and E. Barker Ave. observed his car without a license plate. According to authorities, a computer check revealed that the Michigan City guy had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The narcotics, as well as more than $1,000 in cash, were discovered inside the vehicle with the assistance of a drug-sniffing dog.

The most serious of the multiple charges filed against him, Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine, carries a maximum 30-year sentence.

