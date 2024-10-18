Digging for History: Metal Detectorist Finds Rare Roman Coin After Two Decades

In a remarkable turn of events, metal detectorist Paul Capewell has made a stunning discovery after two decades of searching the same field. This find, a rare Roman coin potentially worth £6,000, is the culmination of years of persistence and dedication to the hobby.

The Discovery

At 59 years old, Paul Capewell was wrapping up another day of metal detecting in Little Grandsen, Cambridgeshire, when he heard a familiar beep from his Equinox 800 metal detector. Initially planning to head back to his car after finding nothing significant—just a few shotgun cartridges—he was drawn to investigate a signal just five meters away from his vehicle. Digging down eight inches, he unearthed a silver Roman coin, unaware of its extraordinary significance at the time.

Historical Significance of the Coin

Upon sharing photographs of his find with a local coin dealer, Paul learned that he had stumbled upon a denarius issued by Emperor Trajan in 107 AD. This coin holds immense historical value as it was created during a time when Trajan recalled all worn Republican coins from circulation. According to auctioneers at Noonans, only two examples of this specific coin type have been recorded for sale in the last 25 years, making it a highly coveted artifact.

Auction and Estimated Value

The coin is set to be auctioned on October 22 in Mayfair, where it is estimated to fetch between £5,000 and £6,000. Paul plans to split the proceeds from the sale with the landowner of the field, a fair agreement after years of searching and digging.

Future Plans

With the potential windfall, Paul has plans for his share of the earnings. He is considering investing in a new metal detector to further his hobby or putting the money toward necessary surgery following a heart attack. Reflecting on his find, Paul expressed his excitement, noting that despite having discovered several Roman and Medieval coins over the years, this is by far his most thrilling find.

Conclusion

Paul Capewell’s discovery highlights the thrill of metal detecting and the hidden treasures that can lie beneath our feet. His persistence and passion have not only led to a significant financial opportunity but also connected him to a piece of history that few have had the chance to uncover. As he prepares for the upcoming auction, Paul serves as an inspiration to hobbyists everywhere, proving that dedication and patience can yield remarkable rewards.

Reference Article