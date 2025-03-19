Deputies Search For Mother And Children Reported Missing

The sheriff’s office is looking for an Arkansas mother and her two children. They could be in Missouri or Oklahoma, and their family last saw them on March 4.

“We need your assistance in locating Whitney Dunson (aka Whitney Roberts), age 34, and her two children.” — Benton County Sheriff’s Office

The children are Bradley Dunson, age 6, and Carleigh Dunson, age 3.

They were last seen near the Siloam Springs, Arkansas area but could also be in Oklahoma or Missouri.

Whitney is thought to be driving a 2017 Grey Honda CR-V with an expired Arkansas Temp Tag, DB229873. The vehicle will have smashed back glass and a black trash bag taped up.

If you have any information, please contact:

Phone: 479-271-1008 ext. 3697

Email: vicky.sheppard@bentoncountyar.gov

