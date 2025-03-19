Deputies Search For Mother And Children Reported Missing

Posted by Jan McDonald March 19, 2025

The sheriff’s office is looking for an Arkansas mother and her two children. They could be in Missouri or Oklahoma, and their family last saw them on March 4.

“We need your assistance in locating Whitney Dunson (aka Whitney Roberts), age 34, and her two children.”

— Benton County Sheriff’s Office

The children are Bradley Dunson, age 6, and Carleigh Dunson, age 3.

They were last seen near the Siloam Springs, Arkansas area but could also be in Oklahoma or Missouri.

Whitney is thought to be driving a 2017 Grey Honda CR-V with an expired Arkansas Temp Tag, DB229873. The vehicle will have smashed back glass and a black trash bag taped up.

If you have any information, please contact:

Phone: 479-271-1008 ext. 3697
Email: vicky.sheppard@bentoncountyar.gov

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.