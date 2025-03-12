Delaware Nurse Wins $50k On Maryland Lottery Scratch-off

A Delaware nurse and her fiancé won $50,000 after purchasing a winning Money Rush scratch-off ticket in Maryland.

The Sussex County resident purchased four $10 Money Rush tickets from Corner Market on South Bi-State Boulevard in Delmar. One ticket displayed a matching number 22 with a $1,000 prize and a 50X multiplier of $50,000.

To validate their prize, the couple returned to the store and scanned the ticket. “The scan confirmed what they saw, but they still could not believe it,” the woman told Maryland Lottery authorities.

She intends to use her gains to cover bills, save money, and support her children.

The Money Rush fast ticket debuted in July 2024, with five $100,000 prizes, four $50,000 prizes, and 14 $10,000 rewards remaining unclaimed.

