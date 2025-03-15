Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputy And School Resource Officer Faces Rape Charge

Probable cause documents filed on Friday show a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy is facing a rape charge after an alleged assault in September 2024.

Zachary Kerley, 29, is listed on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office website as a sheriff’s deputy and a school resource officer at Garrett-Keyser Butler Schools. He served the agency for five years.

According to Indiana State Police Officer Andrew Mills’ probable cause affidavit, Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler was assigned as the case’s special prosecutor. According to documents, he promptly requested that the matter be shifted from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department to the Indiana State Police.

The paper states that on December 23, 2024, the DeKalb County sheriff requested an inquiry into a rape claim.

Detectives say DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas was informed of a complaint that a deputy in his department, Zachary Kerley, abused a woman at an Auburn motel.

Officers point out that the incident did not involve a student, as Kerley also worked as a school resource officer. The probable cause document also states that the incident occurred when Kerley was off duty.

According to the paper, the victim informed authorities that she first met Kerley at a restaurant in late August 2024. She said Kerley later made unwanted advances on her, but she refused because he was married with children, and they parted ways amicably, according to the affidavit.

The woman stated that the two remained in contact via Snapchat following the encounter. Then, on September 7, according to records, Kerley messaged her and invited her out for drinks. She stated she accepted but informed him, “it’s not going any further than that,” to which he agreed, according to the probable cause.

The victim informed police that he met her at the hotel she was staying at and then began sexually abusing her despite her physical and vocal resistance.

When detectives interrogated Kerley on January 2, he confirmed that the victim repeatedly said “no” to his advances.

According to documents, he told officers, “I should have taken the hint when she said ‘no’ the first time or two.”

Kerley faces one count of rape, a level three felony.

Sheriff Thomas issued a statement regarding Kerley’s arrest, stating that he placed Kerley on administrative leave once he learned of the allegations.

“Upon receiving the investigation results from the Special Prosecutor out of Whitley County, Deputy Kerley’s employment was severed.”

Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District Superintendent Daniel Durrwachter issued the following statement to 21Alive News regarding the charge:

“Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District has been made aware of a recent arrest of a former School Resource Officer. The officer has not worked for GKBCSD since December 2024. We have continued to have law enforcement in our school.

The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District. We will always make decisions that promote safety of our students and staff. Any decision, choice, or lack of action that potentially could impede the safety of students or staff will not be tolerated.”

Reference Article