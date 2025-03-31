Deadly Amount Of Fentanyl Discovered On Man Who Shattered Woman’s Windows

A deadly amount of fentanyl found in the possession of a man who admitted to shattering the windows of a woman’s car has landed him behind bars.

Dion M. Woolridge, 32, of Raymore, has been charged with possessing more than 5 grams of fentanyl, according to Jackson County, Missouri, Circuit Court records filed on Wednesday, March 26.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched to an area house around 3 a.m. on Wednesday after the Kansas City Police Department filed a probable cause statement and received reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they discovered the caller, who said that Woolridge had damaged several of her vehicle’s windows.

Throughout the inquiry, law enforcement officers stated they discovered Woolridge had a kidnapping warrant. Officers discovered him at his residence and arrested him. A search revealed that he was in possession of more than 3.5 grams of cocaine and approximately 5.5 grams of fentanyl.

Woolridge confirmed to detectives that he was in possession of the narcotics and had vandalized the victim’s automobile. As a result, he was charged with second-degree drug trafficking and restricted substance possession. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Woolridge was still in custody on a $50,000 bond as of Sunday, March 30.

A bond review hearing has been planned for Thursday, April 3, at 10 a.m., followed by a preliminary hearing on April 23 at 2 p.m. There has been no further information revealed.

