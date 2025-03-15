DC Police Request Public Assistance in Searching for Missing 54-Year-Old Penny Smothers, Last Seen in Southeast Washington

The DC Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Penny Smothers, 54, who was last seen last Saturday in the 1400 block of Bangor Street, Southeast.

According to the DC Police Department’s post on X, Smothers is a 5’8″ black female weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair braided to the side. There is no outfit description provided.

Anyone with information can contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. They’ve also published a social media post to assist in raising awareness about the search.

