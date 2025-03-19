Cuban National Arrested In Florida For Alleged Immigration Fraud And Connections To Cuban Intelligence

Posted by Jan McDonald March 19, 2025

A 71-year-old Cuban national in Florida was arrested for immigration fraud, amid accusations of connections to Cuban intelligence. Tomas Emilio Hernandez Cruz was apprehended on Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) working with the FBI.

After looking into claims made by Hernandez Cruz on his application for Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) status, authorities arrested him for fraud.

In September 2023, the ICE Homeland Security Investigations Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, in collaboration with the FBI Miami Division, began looking into discrepancies found in Hernandez Cruz’s immigration application.

The investigation found that Hernandez Cruz reportedly held multiple high-level positions in Cuban intelligence while working abroad.

He allegedly hid his actual role and affiliation within the Cuban Communist Party on purpose to mislead American authorities while seeking and securing his LPR status.

Hernandez Cruz got arrested at his home in West Park, went through processing, and is now in ICE custody awaiting removal proceedings.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.