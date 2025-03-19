Cuban National Arrested In Florida For Alleged Immigration Fraud And Connections To Cuban Intelligence

A 71-year-old Cuban national in Florida was arrested for immigration fraud, amid accusations of connections to Cuban intelligence. Tomas Emilio Hernandez Cruz was apprehended on Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) working with the FBI.

After looking into claims made by Hernandez Cruz on his application for Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) status, authorities arrested him for fraud.

In September 2023, the ICE Homeland Security Investigations Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, in collaboration with the FBI Miami Division, began looking into discrepancies found in Hernandez Cruz’s immigration application.

The investigation found that Hernandez Cruz reportedly held multiple high-level positions in Cuban intelligence while working abroad.

He allegedly hid his actual role and affiliation within the Cuban Communist Party on purpose to mislead American authorities while seeking and securing his LPR status.

Hernandez Cruz got arrested at his home in West Park, went through processing, and is now in ICE custody awaiting removal proceedings.

Reference Article