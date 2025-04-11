Corvettes Stolen From Kentucky Recovered After A Michigan Guy Is Apprehended In A Parking Lot

The suspect in the theft of multiple Corvette vehicles from a Kentucky assembly plant said he would have received a large sum of money if he had returned to Michigan.

A police report on Deantae Walker’s arrest at a parking lot in late March provided various facts about the investigation that led to the Michigan man’s arrest.

A Westland man allegedly planned to benefit from numerous stolen Corvettes taken from a Kentucky assembly factory where the iconic muscle vehicle is manufactured.

But before the 21-year-old could drive the autos to Michigan, cops discovered some of them parked in nearby residences.

Their research eventually led them to Deantae Walker, who was in the process of moving one of his Corvettes north. Instead, he was apprehended and later imprisoned after a brief foot chase.

On March 22, a local officer in Bowling Green, Kentucky, received a call reporting the recovery of a Corvette thought to have been stolen from the nearby Corvette Plant.

It was one of eight Corvettes reported stolen recently, and county sheriff’s investigators were investigating. The Corvettes were worth a total of $1.2 million.

The investigation finally led officers to an apartment complex where another reportedly stolen Corvette was parked. Using video footage from one of the residents, the police spotted a person in a green pullover sweater and sweatpants.

That’s when law enforcement received a contact from a transport driver, who described a “weird” transaction in which two individuals attempted to rush him while he was loading stolen automobiles.

According to the police report, the transport driver was supposed to transfer a 2017 Corvette to Michigan.

The transport driver told police that one person, later identified as Deantae Walker, had three brand-new 2025 Corvettes that he planned to transport.

The responding officer apprehended Walker after a brief foot chase through a parking lot. Bodycam footage captured Walker’s arrest, which included a brief struggle before he was detained.

Before the officers processed him at the jail, he refused to speak with them.

Jail staff reported that Walker said, “I would have received handsome compensation if I had returned to Michigan.”

