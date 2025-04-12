Concern For Vanished 67-year-old Woman

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police—Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit are seeking public assistance in locating Ramona Louise Johnson, a 67-year-old Silver Spring resident who has gone missing.

The last time anyone saw Johnson Age was around 8560 Second Ave. in Silver Spring in February 2025. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes. Last Seen:

Anyone with information on Ramona Louise Johnson’s location is asked to phone Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour number).

Reference Article