Concern For Vanished 67-year-old Woman

Posted by Danny Smith April 12, 2025

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police—Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit are seeking public assistance in locating Ramona Louise Johnson, a 67-year-old Silver Spring resident who has gone missing.

The last time anyone saw Johnson Age was around 8560 Second Ave. in Silver Spring in February 2025. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes. Last Seen:

Anyone with information on Ramona Louise Johnson’s location is asked to phone Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour number).

