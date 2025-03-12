Concern For Vanished 16-year-old Girl

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigations Division are seeking public assistance in locating Macie Simpson, a 16-year-old who has gone missing.

Simpson was last seen on Sunday, March 9, 2025, on the 600 block of Maryland Avenue, Rockville. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes, and is now sporting a green wig.

Anyone with information on Macie Simpson’s location is asked to phone Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour number).

