Concern For The Missing 14-year-old Girl

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police—Special Victims Investigations Division are seeking public assistance in locating Nehemie Price, a 14-year-old Hyattsville resident who has gone missing.

Price was last seen on Wednesday afternoon, April 9, 2025, on the 2000 block of Treetop Lane in White Oak. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black leggings, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Nehemie Price’s location is asked to phone Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour number).

Reference Article