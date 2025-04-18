Colorado Weather Alert: Up To 24 Inches Of Snow In Certain Areas, With Power Outages Expected Until Saturday

A massive spring storm is expected to hit Colorado through Saturday, dumping up to 24 inches of snow in some regions and posing the possibility of power outages and hazardous driving.

According to the National Weather Service in Denver/Boulder, the system will arrive Thursday afternoon, starting with a powerful cold front that will quickly lower temperatures. Banded snow will form in the highlands and extend to the plains by Thursday night.

Wet, heavy snow is expected to build in mountain areas like Breckenridge, Vail, and Estes Park, with totals potentially exceeding two feet. Lower elevations, including Denver and Colorado Springs, may receive 4 to 8 inches, with slick roadways expected during morning and evening commutes.

Wet snow weighs down limbs, which can cause tree damage and power outages. Strong winds may hinder travel in southern Colorado, particularly Alamosa and Trinidad, and increase wildfire hazards. A Red Flag Warning is in force Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for areas experiencing gusts of up to 60 mph and humidity as low as 5%.

Residents are advised to avoid mountain travel Thursday night through Saturday, and to secure outside objects ahead of heavy winds. Use caution while driving and be prepared for changing road conditions around the region.

