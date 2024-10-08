Cocaine and Fentanyl Possession Results in 27-Month Sentence

Isidro Fernandez, a 36-year-old resident of New York, has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for the illegal possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intention to distribute. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced the sentencing. Fernandez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden. The sentence was issued by Judge Hayden on October 2, 2024, in Newark federal court.

Court documents and statements made during the proceedings revealed that on February 26, 2021, law enforcement officers discovered a significant amount of illegal drugs. Over 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 3 kilograms of fentanyl were recovered from a residence in Passaic County, which was occupied by Fernandez. Additionally, a vehicle leaving the location was also found to contain these controlled substances. Fernandez himself admitted to possessing these drugs with the intention of distributing them.

Judge Hayden also sentenced Fernandez to three years of supervised release following his 27-month prison term.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger thanked the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force for its assistance in the investigation that resulted to the punishment. The task force consists of special agents and officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the New York City Police Department, and the New York State Police. Assistant US Attorney Chelsea D. Coleman of the Newark Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit prosecuted the government’s case.

