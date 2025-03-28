Cleveland couple apprehended in Berea after police discover an altered can of ‘Super X tire inflator’ in their car

A wanted Cleveland man, 49, and a Cleveland woman, 46, were arrested at 10:30 p.m. on March 23 after police discovered what they thought to be illegal substances in their automobile.

Police observed the couple’s Chevrolet Impala parked at Shell, 827 Front. They verified the license plate number and discovered that the vehicle’s registration had expired.

Furthermore, the owner of the car, a man from Cleveland, had a history of drug-related arrests.

The Impala drove out of the gas station and onto North Rocky River Drive, heading north. The car stopped at the red light on North Rocky River-Sheldon Road, but it totally obstructed the crosswalk.

Police stopped the Impala on North Rocky River.

They discovered that South Euclid was pursuing the Cleveland man for theft. He was also wanted in Cuyahoga County for violating his probation after being convicted of cocaine trafficking.

A police K-9 arrived and informed officers that drugs were in the Impala.

Police discovered a can of “Super-X Emergency Tire Inflator” in the car. When officers grabbed the can, they noticed it was light in weight and made a rattling noise, similar to a can of spray paint.

The police discovered that someone had tampered with or manipulated the bottom of the can.

They twisted the can’s bottom to reveal a methamphetamine pipe with white residue and burn scars, as well as a plastic bag with meth residue.

Inside the Impala, investigators discovered a glass jar containing suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, a bag of smaller plastic bags commonly used to distribute narcotics, and a digital scale.

