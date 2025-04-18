Cleaning Woman Apprehended After Stealing Jewelry From Residents In Upshur, Barbour & Randolph Counties

An employee of a local cleaning service has been charged after police claim she stole jewelry from her clients and sold it to a Bridgeport jewelry buyer.

On March 25, 2025, police got an email containing a client list from Integrity Cleaning LLC, a Buckhannon-based cleaning firm. According to officials, the email also included several photos of jewelry sold to Gold Rush, a Bridgeport shop known for buying jewels.

According to Gold Rush, Mikela Mitchell was designated as the operator assigned to the jewelry mentioned in the email.

During the subsequent inquiry, officials determined that nine of the cleaning service’s clients had various pieces of jewelry and money missing after Mitchell cleaned their homes.

According to police, the owner of Integrity Cleaning LLC confirmed Mitchell’s employment status and that the victims were her clients.

Mitchell confirmed to officials during an interview that she removed jewelry from the house she was cleaning and sold it to Gold Rush. Mitchell told officers that she spent the money on bills and groceries.

Police eventually found that the lost valuables had been stolen from the apartments between September 5, 2024, and March 14, 2025. According to the West Virginia State Police, there were several victims from Upshur, Barbour, and Randolph counties.

Officials estimate that the stolen products are worth around $70,284. Troopers say about $5,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered in Barbour County.

According to police, multiple counties have filed 23 distinct felony charges, and more are still pending.

Mitchell is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail, and her bond is set at $80,000.

