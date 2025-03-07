Cincinnati Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Shipping One Kilogram Of Cocaine From Houston

Posted by Jan McDonald March 7, 2025

A Cincinnati man has received a ten-year federal prison sentence after admitting his guilt in possessing cocaine with the intention to distribute it.

Vernon Powell has been convicted of shipping a kilogram of cocaine from Houston to Cincinnati.

During the search of two residences utilized by Powell in Cincinnati, law enforcement officials discovered a significant amount of cocaine, fentanyl, and multiple firearms. It is worth noting that Powell was already on parole for prior convictions relating to drug and firearm offenses at the time of the search.

Just a month prior to his arrest, Powell had filed a petition with the court, seeking to end his supervised release. He contended that the restrictions imposed on him were hindering his ability to reach his full potential.

Jan McDonald
