Chinook Helicopter Relief Missions Bring Hope To North Carolina From Beyond The Border

The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) is known for its prompt response to disasters within the state, and Hurricane Helene was no different.

WIS News 10 interviewed two service members from the SCNG on Veterans Day to discuss the relief missions carried out in the mountains of Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

Madeleine Hassler, a CH-47F Chinook pilot with the SCNG at Donaldson Field in Greenville, was actively involved in the relief missions.

“I have a deep passion for flying the Chinook helicopter,” expressed Hassler enthusiastically.

When she took the controls and flew supplies into the hardest hit areas after Helene, she wasn’t just providing assistance, she was answering her true calling.

“It was the first mission I had ever been a part of where life and death were hanging in the balance,” recalls the individual.

As soon as the storm made landfall in the mountains, the South Carolina National Guard sprang into action. They quickly joined forces with military and civilian partners from various states, working together to load supplies onto Chinook helicopters for delivery.

“We flew the aircraft at maximum gross weight every time because water and supplies are incredibly heavy,” explained Hassler.

As she approached the disaster zone for the first time, she was completely unprepared for what she was about to witness.

“I was flying along when suddenly I spotted the Blue Ridge Parkway… vanished.”

The destruction was truly overwhelming in its scope.

She described a devastating scene where entire mountain tops were devoid of any trees and muddy landslides filled with cars.

The tragedy and the mission were personal for both Hassler and her fellow service members.

Lt. Col Matthew Summey serves as the commander of the 2nd & 151 Battalion at Donaldson Field in Greenville.

“I was born and raised in western North Carolina, just outside of Asheville. It was a surreal experience for me to fly over familiar landscapes and drop off supplies at football fields where I used to play as a child.”

According to Summey, the mission proved to be a success right from the start. He states, “Within the first 48 hours after the storm, the aircraft from Donaldson, carrying out that specific mission, managed to rescue a total of 57 individuals, including 3 children and 17 pets.”

Landing a Chinook filled with supplies posed a formidable challenge for Hassler. However, the true significance of the mission became apparent the moment they set foot on the ground and encountered the individuals who had been impacted.

“When we arrived at the community, they were completely isolated, with no access to food or water. In a remarkable display of resourcefulness, they utilized a tractor that was parked in someone’s yard to unload the supplies from the helicopter,” Hassler shared.

Even as her own home and property in the Upstate suffered damage and lost power, Hassler never stopped serving others.

But what kept these service members going was the indomitable spirit of those who had lost so much. They were regular people, just like you and me, but they were filled with gratitude for any assistance they received.

As the helicopter landed in the neighborhood, many passersby couldn’t help but be intrigued by the unusual sight. People were snapping pictures, amazed by the presence of a giant aircraft in their midst. Surprisingly, even young children, as young as five or six years old, eagerly lent a helping hand in unloading the cargo. They approached the crew, showering them with hugs and requesting to take pictures together. The gratitude expressed by the community was overwhelming, as they continuously thanked the crew for their efforts.

Ordinary individuals expressing gratitude to extraordinary heroes who stepped up to serve.

Summey expressed his pride in the men and women who serve in the National Guard and the military, both at the state and national levels.

“It was worth every moment,” Hassler expressed. “The challenge, the long hours, the fatigue. It made me feel like I am finally fulfilling the purpose I had envisioned when I embarked on this journey – making a difference in people’s lives. And that feeling was absolutely amazing.”

