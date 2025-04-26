Chicago Woman Charged In Deadly Hit-and-run Collision

A Chicago woman has been accused in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in January that killed a 66-year-old pedestrian in the West Town neighborhood.

Iryna Kalach, 39, was detained Thursday in the South Loop.

On January 24, Kalach allegedly struck the woman with her Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross while she was walking in a crosswalk in the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard.

The woman, Halyna Hudzan, was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The charges against Kalach included leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death and failing to provide aid.

Kalach’s detention hearing is planned for Friday.

