Chicago Man Faces Methamphetamine Dealing And Weapon Charges In Grundy County

A Grundy County grand jury indicted a Cook County man on three felony counts this week.

Abraham Jaromahum, 32, of Chicago, was charged with unlawful delivery of meth between 15 and 100 grams, a class X felony; unlawful possession of meth between 15 and 100 grams, a class one felony; and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a class three felony.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Jaromahum following a traffic stop on April 1st. According to police, Jaromahum is accused of selling and possessing 38 grams of meth and two 9 mm rounds of ammunition during the traffic stop.

Jaromahum was convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Cook County in 2023, and he is not permitted to possess a handgun or firearm ammunition. He remained free on pretrial release.

