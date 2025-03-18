Chicago Man Faces Charges In Stone Park Nightclub Shooting That Killed 21-year-old Woman

A Chicago man faces charges in connection with the tragic shooting of a 21-year-old woman at a nightclub in west suburban Stone Park.

What we know: On Monday, authorities announced that Kevin Henley Jr., 35, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon.

The allegations arise from the March 8 incident at Mansion Live, which murdered Zulma Calderon Pacheco approximately 2 a.m.

Calderon Pacheco’s family earlier stated that police informed them that a dispute broke out at the nightclub, prompting a security guard to intervene and fire a weapon. She was apparently not participating in the altercation but was hit by bullets.

Police claim Henley, the security man on duty that night, fired the weapon.

“What they’re saying:” Joel Chimborozo dated Calderon Pacheco, and they went to the nightclub together.

Chimborozo mentioned that he and his sweetheart were dancing just before she got shot. He expressed that he will cherish the moments they spent together.

“I just feel like my life is going to be a little bit more quieter. Like, she would be always behind me, following me or texting me,” said Chimborozo.

In a statement, Mansion Live said:

“We are heartbroken by the incident that took place… Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone touched by this tragedy, and we are doing all we can to support local authorities as they navigate this difficult time.”

Let’s dive in further: Five years ago, a 22-year-old lost their life at Mansion. Local residents in Stone Park have long considered the nightclub to be a source of tension in the community.

What’s coming up next: Calderon Pacheco’s family’s attorney announced that they will hold a news conference on Tuesday to reveal the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit against Mansion and Henley.

