Central Oregon Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced To More Than 11 Years In Prison

A man from Bend, Oregon, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for his involvement as a high-volume drug trafficker in Central Oregon.

The sentencing came after a multi-agency investigation led by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Court filings show that on April 1, 2023, detectives from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit pulled down 23-year-old Ricky Fontaine’s car after obtaining information about his drug activities, including the sale of fentanyl.

Fontaine, who had an unrelated felony arrest warrant, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and arrested.

A search of Fontaine’s automobile yielded more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, a 22- caliber revolver, scales, and drug packaging supplies.

Detectives also discovered photos of Fontaine holding enormous quantities of packed fentanyl pills. A subsequent search of his home uncovered additional fentanyl pills, scales, and packing tools.

On January 18, 2024, Fontaine was charged with carrying fentanyl with the intent to distribute and illegally possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to the narcotics charge on December 4, 2024.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin. A dose as small as 3 milligrams can kill an average adult male.

The widespread availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has resulted in a considerable increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.

