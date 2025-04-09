Burglary Suspects Arrested Following A High-speed Chase

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects were arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began in Baytown in response to a suspected burglary. The incident occurred early Monday morning, when deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle burglary on Ravens Way.

Deputies from the Crime Prevention Unit arrived at the location and found a suspect car and two people aggressively burglarizing a van. As deputies approached, the suspects ran, sending law enforcement on a chase through Harris County and north Houston. The pursuit ended at an apartment complex, where both suspects abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee on foot.

The suspects, 21-year-old Branden Riley and 20-year-old Leondray Garrison of Houston, Texas, were caught within the facility. They were taken into custody and transferred to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

“This incident highlights the importance of a quick response and teamwork,” stated Sheriff Brian Hawthorne. “Our deputies did an outstanding job locating and apprehending the suspects before more damage could be done. I’m thankful for their commitment to protect our community.”

