Bronx Resident And Albanian National Charged In Brooklyn For Alleged Alien Smuggling Operation

An indictment was unsealed in a Brooklyn federal court yesterday, charging Fatjon Shytani, an Albanian national living in the Bronx, with organizing a smuggling operation to smuggle illegal aliens from Canada into the United States, according to officials. Shytani was arrested on Sunday and arraigned yesterday afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, John J. Durham, and Christopher G. Raia, FBI Assistant Director in Charge, New York Field Office, announced the arrest: “As alleged, Shytani conspired to smuggle illegal aliens into the United States to benefit himself financially but was thwarted by the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners,” according to the press release. This case illustrates the federal government’s attempts to combat immigration-related crimes, as Shytani faces a heavy penalty of up to ten years in prison if convicted of alien smuggling and transportation conspiracy.

In the undercover sting, Shytani took a $14,000 payment from an agent masquerading as a consumer looking to bring a significant other into the nation from Kosovo. The transaction involved detailed arrangements for illegally crossing the US-Canada border, only for Shytani to be duped by the undercover agents who were part of the sting. “Fatjon Shytani, an Albanian national, allegedly facilitated the illegal entry of foreign nationals into the United States in exchange for cash payments,” Raia said in the official announcement by the US Attorney’s Office.

Authorities applaud the work of multiple law enforcement agencies, including US Customs and Border Protection, the New York City Police Department, and law enforcement from Canada and Albania, for their crucial role in this investigation. This case also fits into the larger context of Operation Take Back America, which aims to battle illegal immigration and transnational crime. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew Roddin, Stephanie Pak, and Kate Mathews are leading the prosecution against Shytani, alleging that her acts undermine the immigration process and endanger national security.

While Shytani is deemed innocent until proven guilty, the possible outcomes reflect the US Department of Justice’s emphasis on border security and immigration enforcement.

