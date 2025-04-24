Braxton County Man Sentenced To Jail

A Braxton County man is sentenced to prison for defrauding charities that help sick children.

Gary Beamer appeared for sentencing before Braxton County Circuit Judge Micheal W. Asbury, Jr., on Monday, April 14, 2025. The defendant had already pleaded guilty to three crimes for acquiring money under false pretenses while fundraising for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Alzheimer’s Association through beauty pageants he managed. Beamer then pocketed the money for his personal purposes.

Beamer was sentenced to 1–10 years in jail for each of the three offenses. The sentences are to be served consecutively, for a total of three to thirty years in prison.

The defendant was immediately taken into custody and kept at the regional jail until he was transferred to prison.

