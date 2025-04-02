Bonneville County Man Apprehended After Hitting Ex-spouse With A Hammer

On Saturday, authorities in Bonneville County arrested a man for allegedly using a hammer to physically assault his spouse.

Around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to complaints of a man and woman physically fighting in a home near 3000 E. Bergeson Dr., where they discovered Garrett Allen Huserik’s former spouse being cared for by a neighbor.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the man sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding from the head.

The victim informed the sheriff’s deputies that her estranged husband had arrived at her home unannounced and inebriated. She persuaded Huserik to leave, but he returned soon after and proceeded to the basement.

When Huserik’s ex-wife approached him, the 40-year-old started punching her, prompting her to grab a rubber mallet to defend herself. Huserik’s ex-wife informed authorities that her former husband then snatched the mallet from her and repeatedly beat her in the head with it. Huserik allegedly proceeded to beat her, at one point attempting to choke her and hold her down with his foot on her neck.

“Deputies were able to speak with children in the residence, finding they could hear the disturbance from inside a bedroom they had locked themselves in and at one point heard the victim yelling to call 911,” according to a press release by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriff’s officers, Idaho Falls Ambulance arrived on the scene and brought the victim to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment of various lacerations and injuries to the head and neck.

Huserik tried to escape the house, but the Deputies arrested him and put him in a patrol cruiser. According to the deputies, the 40-year-old was quite inebriated and refused to answer questions regarding the incident at the time. Deputies also said Huserik had blood on his clothes and cuts to his hands.

According to police enforcement, Huserik was on parole at the time of the incident after receiving convictions for aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

Huserik was taken into the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery with traumatic injury in the presence of a child, and attempted strangulation.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the event.

