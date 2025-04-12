Boise School District Substitute Teacher and Assistant Baseball Coach Sent to Prison

A Boise School District substitute teacher and assistant baseball coach is in prison.

Tyler Chorjel, 25, was arrested by Boise Police on April 9, 2025, after an investigation into juvenile sexual abuse. The investigation began after Newport Beach, California, police reported that an adult male suspect posing as a 16-year-old had sought and received sexual images and videos from two minor females. The suspect was identified as Chorjel, and he was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse of a youngster under the age of 16. The investigation continues while he remains in Ada County Jail.

The Boise Police Department alerted the Boise School District about Chorjel’s arrest, causing the district to terminate his employment. Chorjel worked as an assistant baseball coach at East Junior High and Les Bois Junior High School for the 2023-2024 school year before taking on the role of substitute teacher on March 1, 2024. However, he did not serve in that capacity during the 2023-2024 academic year. Chorjel worked as a substitute for 8.5 days at various schools throughout the 2024-2025 school year.

The Boise School District reaffirmed its commitment to student safety, noting, “Our children’s safety and well-being are our number one concern. We are completely collaborating with law enforcement and will continue to do so throughout the inquiry. The district is assisting students, teachers, and families that may require assistance and invites anybody with information about the case to call the Boise Police Department at 208-377-6790.

